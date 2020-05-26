RB Leipzig reportedly have no problem with star player Timo Werner holding transfer talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to Empire of the Kop.

The Germany international has long been linked with the Reds and it looks like he’s been given the green light to negotiate a move to Anfield, judging by EOTK’s report.

They add that Werner is free to talk to any interested club as he looks set to move for somewhere between £50-60million at the end of this season.

Werner scored a hat-trick for Leipzig at the weekend as he continues to shine in the Bundesliga, which recently got back underway due to Germany’s strong response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the Premier League can get going again soon as well, and then it might not be too long before we see Werner lining up in Klopp’s team.

The 24-year-old has shown he could be a superb addition so LFC fans will surely be excited by this development.