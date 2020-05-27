AC Milan are keen on signing a striker this summer and are eyeing Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, according to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport.

Jovic has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer after scoring just two goals for the Spanish club this season since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and could be available for €40-50m according to the Gazzetta dello Sport report.

However, Jovic’s price tag might deter Milan from submitting a bid for the striker, but he is on the club’s radar nonetheless.

The other option Milan are looking at is Napoli’s Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik is on the last year of his contract at Napoli and is a viable option for Milan, however, it’s certain that Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis won’t let the Polish striker leave on the cheap.

De Laurentiis is known for being a shrewd negotiator and will certainly sell Milik for a higher than regular fee despite the striker’s contract expiring in 2021.

However, despite the links, Milan are yet to sign a striker this summer and continue to show faith in 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently on the club’s books.