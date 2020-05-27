The news that Barcelona will sell one of their world class stars for less than half of what they paid for them, should they receive a bid of €50m this summer, will have put a host of clubs on alert, including Arsenal and Man United.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the club have finally lost patience with Ousmane Dembele, and are now prepared to cut their losses in order to bring in some much needed funds.

Ten injuries during his time at the Camp Nou, and only 74 appearance across the three seasons that he’s been at the club hasn’t appeared to put off either the Gunners or the Red Devils, both of whom have been linked with the French World Cup winner per The Sun.

The wide man, despite his evident ability in his role when fully fit, clearly has been injured far too often, and even when he has played, there have been many occasions where he hasn’t lived up to his star billing.

However, at what is a bargain price for a player of his age and projection, neither Premier League club can really afford to baulk at the deal.