A potential lack of transfer funds for Spurs and Arsenal has led to them being linked with a lot of free transfers, but they do need to be careful.

Generally speaking, if a player is going out of contract it means their existing team don’t value them enough to give them a new deal, so there is an element of risk.

A report from The Mirror has examined the situation facing Adam Lallana this summer, as he looks set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

Arsenal and Spurs have been linked, while the report claims that Burnley and Leicester have also shown an interest in signing him.

At his best Lallana can provide a great threat going forward, he can travel with the ball and he can open up a defence if given the opportunity, but there are some red flags.

He’s 32 and has a history of injuries, so it’s possible that he might struggle for fitness and could spend more time on the treatment table rather than on the field.

It’s not clear what’s most likely at this point, as the report suggests that staying at Liverpool could also be an option, but he may look to leave to play more often somewhere else.

It’s possible that he might end up being a fringe player at Arsenal or Spurs if he makes that move, so joining Burnley might be the best thing for him at this point.