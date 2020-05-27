After breaking through at the Santiago Bernabeu, Achraf Hakimi’s Real Madrid career stalled to the extent that Los Blancos were happy to send him out on loan for two seasons.

Borussia Dortmund have been the recipients of the right-back’s work since 2018, and as we come to the business end of the 2019/20 campaign, the Moroccan’s deal comes to an end.

Despite doing well for the German outfit, football.london suggest that they’ve made no decision on the player as yet, and they also note that Mikel Arteta would love to have him at Arsenal.

The one stumbling block to that particular deal coming to fruition, according to AS and cited by football.london, is the fact that Real Madrid are seemingly keen to acquire Erling Haaland from Dortmund and can therefore use the right-back as a makeweight in any deal.

That would surely be a bitter blow for the North London outfit, particularly when you consider the player, per football.london, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists from the right-back position.

If those type of numbers were replicated, then Arsenal would have a prominent and emerging threat down their right side, and someone who will create as well as score.