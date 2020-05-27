Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs to have made a proposal to Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, who is mulling over a potential transfer.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from a number of big names after his fine recent form in La Liga, with the Gunners joining the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race for his signature, according to Don Balon.

Ocampos has had something of a stop-start career so far, making a number of moves without really settling anywhere, until now, with the Argentina international looking superb with Sevilla.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can realistically win the race for this signing against some big-name competition, with Don Balon noting that his preference is for a move to Barcelona.

Ocampos would also be expensive at around €60million, according to the report, and that sounds like it might be too much for Arsenal.

The north Londoners rarely make too big a splash in the transfer market, but they did show their ambition with a big move for Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Ironically, it’s the failure of Pepe to make much of an impact at the Emirates Stadium that might be behind the reported interest in Ocampos, who could be a decent upgrade on the struggling Ivory Coast international.