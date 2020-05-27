Arsenal have been told that William Saliba is ready to make an impact in their first-team when he links up with the club next season.

The talented 19-year-old has shone in his short career so far, looking like one of the best defensive prospects in the game and already showing himself to be a real leader at the back.

Arsenal fans can be justified in being excited about what Saliba might bring to their side, with defence an area of weakness at the Emirates Stadium for some time now.

Saliba was signed by the Gunners last summer before being loaned back to Saint-Etienne, but it now isn’t too much longer before fans can see him in action.

Speaking about Saliba and the prospect of him linking up with Arsenal, Saint-Etienne manager Claude Puel talked the teenager up and insisted he’s ready to make the step up to playing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“He is ready,” Puel told The Athletic.

“He is a fantastic player. He is a young player but with a lot of maturity in his play. Also, in his life. He is a player with a good feeling and spirit.”

Arsenal fans will be desperately hoping that the Frenchman can come in and provide a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.