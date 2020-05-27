Menu

Arsenal risk losing key player before the end of this season as contract option not picked up

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Many fans might expect Arsenal to get rid of some players this summer as Mikel Arteta tries to build a squad in his image, but releasing David Luiz on a free would be a surprise move.

Admittedly Arsenal’s defence has been suspect for a while now and the Brazilian hasn’t shown he’s a player who can help turn it into a solid unit, but he has been key this season.

READ MORE: Arsenal among clubs to make transfer proposal for €60million-rated attacker

He’s played in 25 Premier League games and you would think his experience would be invaluable, but this report suggests that Arsenal don’t see him that way at all:

It’s important to say that it sounds like the option could still be picked up, but there’s a real possibility that it won’t be.

The remarkable thing here is that Arsenal would be letting a key defensive player go for free – but also it looks like the season will be finished in England so they face losing an important player with games left to play.

It suggests that Arteta is either writing this season off or just doesn’t value the Brazilian at all, but it would be a brave call.

You expect he might be on a big wage and that could be used to sign one or two quality replacements for next season, but it will be interesting to see how this turns out.

More Stories David Luiz