Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his squad with new signings despite the club having been hit hard by the coronavirus.

We can reveal that the Gunners are looking at sealing the transfer of Kasimpasa starlet Atto Abbas.

The 21-year-old is highly versatile and can play on either flank, as a striker, or behind the centre-forward as a number ten.

The report states that Abbas is due for a call-up to the Nigerian national team after impressing for the Turkish club Kasimpasa.

A source told CaughtOffside that there is “serious interest” from Arsenal and that a deal could be agreed soon.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are set to beat North London rivals Tottenham, to the signing of Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser.

According to the Daily Star, Fraser prefers a move to Spurs, but the Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal are now leading the race for his signature.

The reports reckon that Fraser will almost certainly leave Bournemouth this summer whether the club are relegated or not and the player could be on the move to the Emirates as things stand.