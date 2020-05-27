The left back position is a problem that Chelsea should be looking to solve this summer, but they might also be inconvenienced by the Premier League not ending the season early in this example.

Their current choices just aren’t up to the required standard, Marcos Alonso can’t defend and Emerson Palmieri doesn’t look like an able replacement either.

One of their main issues is they do have to focus on finishing the current season for now, as Champions League qualification is still unclear and the outcome of that may dictate what they can do in the market.

Unfortunately the French season has ended early, and it looks like PSG have been able to nip in and get a deal done with a potential target.

Football.London reported recently that Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles were their main targets, but a report from Abola in Portugal has indicated that the Porto man has signed for PSG.

The report says that the deal has been closed, and PSG will pay €25m to Porto to sign the left back, although it may not be made official until the new season starts.

Clearly Chelsea were heavily interested in signing him, but he may have the same issue as Marcos Alonso where he’s great going forward and on the ball, but you do worry about his defensive abilities.

It will now be interesting to see if Chelsea step up their interest for Chilwell, or if they will need to find other targets.