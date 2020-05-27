Barcelona may have succeeded in unsettling Lautaro Martinez as he rejects new Inter Milan deal

Over the years we’ve seen that transfers tend to be drawn out and take forever to get done, with clubs needing to unsettle a player first to force something to happen.

Once a player decided he wants to leave then the selling club is often left with no choice, they just need to try and get as high a transfer fee as they can and move on.

It’s well known that Barcelona have been chasing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez for a while, and this report from Alfredo Pedulla indicates that their approach is working.

It suggests that Barcelona have actually agreed terms with the striker already, and he would earn €13m a season in a deal that would also see his wage increase each year.

That’s created a problem for Inter Milan because he’s rejecting their new offer of €5m a season, while demanding that they match Barcelona’s offer to tempt him to sign an extension.

There’s now a stand off between Inter and Martinez, with the report suggesting that Barca are happy to now sit back and wait.

The report does go on to say that Inter may sell if they receive an offer of at least €80m in cash, which suggests they might be looking for that fee and a player in exchange too.

There’s still nothing to suggest that the deal is close to happening, but it does sound like Barcelona have succeeded in unsettling the player and it may force Inter to sell this Summer.