It sounds like a lot of teams will look to sell some players this summer to either strengthen their financial situation or to provide some funds for them to improve the squad, but there’s often a big problem with that.

The player does actually have to want to leave, they will have a contract that they signed with their team so they can’t be forcibly moved on against their will.

That could be especially interesting when it comes to swap transfers, and it sounds like Arthur has thrown a spanner in the works for a deal between Barcelona and Juventus:

Arthur comunica a la Juventus un NO definitivo a salir del Barcelona. El lunes se reunió con Abidal y Planas del Barcelona para confirmar que seguirá en el Barcelona la temporada que viene. Se acabó un culebrón de verano. Arthur será azulgrana en la 2020/2021 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) May 27, 2020

The report simply states that the Brazilian midfielder has said no to Juventus, he won’t be going anywhere and he’s informed Eric Abidal that he will be a Barcelona player next season.

A separate report from Football Italia has suggested Arthur’s move to Juve was going to be part of the operation that would take Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do with that.

Firstly they will need to find the money or another player to move to Juve to allow the deal to happen, but they will also need to find a way to get the Bosnian and Arthur into the same side.

At least this should end any speculation about the Brazilian’s future.