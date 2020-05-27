Boost for Man United as major Paul Pogba suitors give up on trying to sign him

Although there has been plenty of talk about Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford for a while, it’s starting to seem inevitable that he’ll end up staying.

The big problem was always going to be convincing Man United to sell – it was going to take a big transfer fee that most clubs just can’t afford to pay just now, while a swap deal isn’t that simple either.

Juventus always appeared to be the main suitors for the French star, but a report from Corriere Dello Sport has suggested they’ve given up in their attempts to sign him.

It sounds like there are two main obstacles that just made the deal impossible. Firstly the report suggests that Juve have imposed a salary cap on themselves which will limit any new salary to an annual amount of €9m, which is less than Pogba earns at Man United.

On top of that, United were demanding upwards of €100m to sell him, which is too much for them to afford in the current environment.

The report does recognise that things can change and exceptions can always be made in certain situations, but this seems to be the end of their interest in Pogba for now.