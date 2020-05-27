As the Premier League gear up for the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard will need to use all of his powers of persuasion to overcome what could develop into a difficult situation to manage at the club.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced football clubs everywhere into doing things differently and in Chelsea’s case, that’s also meant that N’Golo Kante is refusing to train with his team-mates.

At present, the situation hasn’t caused a problem because the Blues have been happy to accede to his wishes.

Indeed, The Telegraph also report that Lampard will have further talks with the player to try and put his mind at rest in terms of the safety aspects and, importantly, won’t put any extra pressure on him to return.

Whilst such a stance is the right one to take, with Kante being the heartbeat of Chelsea’s midfield it’s arguable that they need him back on the pitch in order to help secure the points they need for Champions League football next season.

The situation will become trickier still if the Blues do start to drop points, and it’s evident that Kante’s presence would help Chelsea for the better.

By then, he will be weeks behind his colleagues in terms of fitness, and may not be able to get back up to speed before season’s end.

Therefore, Lampard’s impending chat may be one of the most important he has in the entire season.