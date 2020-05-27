According to the Sun via La Gazette Du Fennec, Chelsea have registered an official interest in Brentford sensation Said Benrahma.

The Sun report that Frank Lampard’s side are set to part ways with veteran wingers Pedro and Willian once their contracts end this summer, opening the door for the club to reinforce in the wide areas.

La Gazette Du Fennec add that Brentford has valued the 24-year-old at €40m, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic they’re willing to drop their price tag to between €30-€35m (£26.9m – £31.3m).

The Sun add that Arsenal are interested in the tricky attacker, however the Gunners would reportedly need to sell before they can buy in the next transfer window.

With Willian and Pedro headed for the exit door, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic will be Chelsea’s only senior wide options.

The duo are still quite young and need time to come into their own so adding an alternative option like Benrahma would be an ideal move by the Blues.

Benrahma has been phenomenal for Brentford over the last couple of seasons, this term the Algerian ace has scored 10 times and chipped in with 8 assists in 34 Championship appearances.

Benrahma is undoubtedly one of the most skilled dribblers playing in England, take a look at this to see just a snippet of what the ace is capable of.