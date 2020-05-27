The agent of AC Milan goalkeeper and Chelsea transfer target Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly contacted Barcelona about a possible move.

The Italy international has recently been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Express, with the Blues likely to need an upgrade on under-performing ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the near future.

Arrizabalaga has found himself out of favour with manager Frank Lampard at times this season, and Donnarumma’s form during his time at Milan shows he could be ideal to be the west London giants’ new number one.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Don Balon now claim the 21-year-old’s agent has contacted Barcelona to offer him to the Catalan giants.

Barca might also be in need of a new signing in goal, with Don Balon noting that the future of Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in some doubt.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona take up the opportunity to beat Chelsea to Donnarumma, but fans of the Blues will surely still be hoping they can remain in pole position for the deal.

Donnarumma is a fine young player who could fit in well in this youthful side Lampard is putting together at Stamford Bridge.