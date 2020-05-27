According to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes – as featured on BBC Sport’s Gossip column, Liverpool are in talks regarding the signing of Wolves star Adama Traore.

TodoFichajes claim that the Reds understand that superstar forward Sadio Mane could leave at the end of the season, so they’ve already set out to sign a potential replacement in Traore.

The report even adds that Jurgen Klopp is a massive admirer of the physical phenom, as the Reds boss has recommended a move for Traore, whilst also personally phoning the ace to discuss a transfer.

Finally TodoFichajes claim that talks between the two clubs are ‘advanced’ with an agreement over a deal potentially being reach in the ‘coming weeks’.

Whilst this report mentions nothing about the fee that would be involved, the Sun recently reported that the lightning-fast winger is a top target for the Reds and that Wolves value Traore at around £60m.

There’s no doubting that this has been the Barcelona academy graduate’s best season of his professional career, Traore has been phenomenal for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The 24-year-old has scored six times and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, since Traore bulked up into a sprinter-like physique – he’s been about as unstoppable a wide player as we’ve seen in the Premier League recently.

Traore’s direct style and of course his electric pace would make him an ideal fit for Klopp’s system which flourishes by punishing teams on the counter-attack.

It remains to be seen if these reports will turn out to be true, especially given that the Mirror recently reported that the Reds aren’t even willing to pay over £30m for prime target Timo Werner this summer.