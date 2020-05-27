Philippe Coutinho is reportedly desperate to get his career back on track in the Premier League but has a slight preference for a transfer to Chelsea over his former club Liverpool.

The Brazil international was a big hit in his time at Anfield, but his career has gone downhill dramatically since he left the Reds to join Barcelona, who could now do with getting rid of him.

According to the latest from Don Balon, Coutinho is being considered for a return to Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, but the German tactician is also interested in Wolves star Adama Traore as an option in the attacking midfield department.

It is because of this uncertainty, according to Don Balon, that Coutinho would rather link up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea, where he would surely be more of a key player.

Liverpool have not really missed Coutinho since his exit and don’t particularly need to make any signings in attack, but Chelsea surely have to strengthen in that department if they are to become serious title contenders again any time soon.

The Blues sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer and could not replace him at the time due to their transfer ban, so signing Coutinho now could be ideal to give Lampard the upgrade he needs in that area of the pitch.

It has previously been suggested that Coutinho could leave Barca for around £70million this summer, according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror.

The 27-year-old seems a bit of a risk at that price, but if he can rediscover his best form it would surely be well worth it for Liverpool or Chelsea.