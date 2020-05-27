(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo shows off new hairstyle in throwback to his Manchester United days

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a photo of his new look on Instagram, with his current long hair a real throwback to his Manchester United days.

The Portuguese superstar arrived at Old Trafford as a skinny teenager with a dodgy hair cut, and he’s let it grow long again for the first time in a long while.

The result is actually pretty cool, with the older Ronaldo perhaps pulling off this look better than his younger self.

Ronaldo recently returned to training with Juventus as football starts to show signs of returning after being put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

