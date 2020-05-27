Four positive Coronavirus tests from three Premier League clubs after latest testing

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein there have been four more Coronavirus tests that have returned as positive from three clubs after the latest round of the Premier League’s testing.

Ornstein reports that this was the top-flight’s third round of Covid-19 testing as plans step up for a possible return of action in the near future.

It’s said that there was just 4 positive tests from over 1000 samples, this takes the league’s total over it’s three rounds of testing to 12 positive results from over 2744 tests.

Breaking: 4 positive results at 3 clubs from more than 1000 samples in Round 3 of Premier League #COVID19 testing Follows 2 positives (2 clubs) from 996 samples in Round 2 & 6 positives (3 clubs) from 748 in Round 1 Total 12 positives from more than 2744 tests@TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 27, 2020

This comes just hours after the Premier League announced that member clubs voted to approve on a return to contact training, ‘marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season’.

Whilst some fans and pundits may be sceptical after seeing the latest test results, a return of just 4 positive tests from over 1000 samples is about as ideal a situation as we can get – giving that there is no vaccine to combat the pandemic at this moment in time.

We wish all of the players and staff who have contracted the virus the best on their road to recovery.