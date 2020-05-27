Highly-rated Arsenal ace joins first-team training, breakthrough could be on the horizon

According to Football.London, Mikel Arteta called up Arsenal ace Matt Smith to take part in first-team training on Tuesday.

Football.London claim that this isn’t the first time that the defensive midfielder has had the opportunity to train alongside the senior squad, adding that the Spaniard also offered Smith this chance when he first became Gunners boss back in December.

It’s stated that the 19-year-old has continued to make ‘regular’ appearances in first-team training, perhaps the ace is pushing towards making a senior matchday squad for the first time.

The report hints that the talent could get the chance to shine in the Premier League should it resume next month, as fixture congestion will be expected in a bid to finish the campaign as soon as possible.

It’s added that Smith is highly rated by the club due to his superb performances for the youth teams over the years.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He is an unbelievable character’ – Liverpool’s Joe Gomez opens up on who makes the Reds tick Chelsea alerted to defensive target’s cut-price £22.4m price tag ahead of possible summer swoop Video – Horror blunder sees 10-man Leipzig edge ahead against Hertha

Arsenal’s website describes the youngster as a ‘composed midfielder with an eye for a pass’, it’s added that the talent added a team-high 14 assists in the Under-18s Premier League last season.

It’s also stated that Smith can be deployed as a ‘deep-lying playmaker’. The midfielder signed a professional contract with the north London outfit last year and has been with the club since Under-9s level.

Football.London report that Smith will face competition with fellow academy ace Miguel Azeez in his bid to break into the first-team.

Smith has made 12 Premier League 2 appearances for the Gunners’ under-23s this season, with the ace scoring once and providing three assists whilst being primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Arteta, a former midfielder who enjoyed a successful career, has a plethora of young talent to call in the middle of the park for the Gunners.

Lucas Torreira (24), Matteo Guendouzi (21) and Joe Willock (20) are all players with high potential. Arteta could transform the side’s midfield in the coming years.