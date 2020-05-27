With the Premier League season expected to restart in the next few weeks the transfer window will follow shortly afterwards, and one former Liverpool player has suggested he would buy a certain English player rather than some other continental talents that may become available.

As both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come to the back end of their careers, Europe’s best are fighting for prominence to take over the mantle.

To that end, Emile Heskey has suggested that the Reds, given the chance, need to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

“I’d choose Sancho for Liverpool, out of the three,” Heskey told Genting Bet and cited by the Daily Star.

“Mbappe is a phenomenal player who is another player who keeps on rising and is only going to get better and better. He’s focused more to keep the consistency going at that age is just phenomenal.

“It’s difficult, because for Liverpool you’d choose a player who was more on the wing than central. But again, Haaland’s goals are a key factor.

“I’m going to be patriotic and say that Sancho would be great, being an England player and an entertaining player as well. I would say someone like that would be great to get on the wing and terrorise defences.”

The former Manchester City player has certainly caught the eye with his performances for Dortmund, and a move back home to England after a few seasons in Germany where he honed his craft may be something he’s considering.

At present, there isn’t a team that can hold a candle to Liverpool, and given that it’s generally accepted that success breeds success, Jurgen Klopp needs players that can improve his team as soon as they’re integrated.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea launch official move to sign attacker valued between €30-€35m Arsenal and Man United on alert as Barcelona put world class star on the market for €50m ‘I’m not coming back here anymore’ – Chelsea ace’s dad convinced him to stay with the Blues

A knowledge of the English game would hold Sancho in good stead, and his lightning-quick attacking style would surely be very much at home at Anfield.