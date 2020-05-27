Real Madrid star James Rodriguez only wants to join cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old Colombian international has been continually linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer and wants to join Real’s city rivals Atletico, despite interest from several Premier League clubs, according to the report.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t played for Real since October after picking up a knee ligament injury and has recovered since then, but has been unable to force himself into Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid starting eleven despite regaining fitness.

James’ current contract with Real expires next year in 2021 and the club are determined not to let him leave on a free transfer next season by cashing in on him this summer, according to the report.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and Mikel Arteta led Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in signing James from Real, according to the report, but both clubs have been hit significantly by the coronavirus, which is hampering any intended move for the Colombian.

The Mundo Deportivo report reckons that Atletico are also hit hard by the coronavirus and could lack the financial muscle to pull of a move for James this summer.

However, the player is keen to leave Real and it remains to be seen as to where the attacking midfielder ends up in the summer transfer window.