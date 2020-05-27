Menu

Video: Robert Lewandowski appears to troll Borussia Dortmund fans in Bayern Munich win

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski couldn’t resist trolling his old club Borussia Dortmund after his side’s win in yesterday’s Bundesliga clash.

See below as the Poland international appears to troll Dortmund fans by cupping his hand to his ear – admittedly a bit of a strange move considering the stadium was empty.

Lewandowski left Dortmund for Bayern back in 2014 and has been a world class performer throughout his career in Germany.

Joshua Kimmich hit the winner in yesterday’s big game, giving Bayern the edge in the Bundesliga title race.

