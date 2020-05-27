“Makes me more confident”: These Liverpool fans are still confident of signing Werner despite talks breaking down

It’s almost impossible to tell how accurate reports are in football these days, so most claims do seem to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The news broke that Liverpool were refusing to pay the release clause for Timo Werner and would only make a move to sign him if RB Leipzig reduced their asking price, so that appeared to put an end to this story:

Liverpool refuse to pay £50m Timo Werner release clause, and turn their back on deal completely unless price is dropped dramatically #LFC ???

https://t.co/Eic3Rqu72y — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 27, 2020

The problem is that this could simply be a ploy to try and give them more leverage in negotiations, and examples from the past do suggest that this isn’t the end of their interest:

We had no interest in signing Alisson.

We withdrew interest in signing Van Dijk.

We didn’t want to pay for Naby Keita. Welcome to LFC Timo Werner https://t.co/gC9KBNmsBb — Tom O’Donoghue (@TNODonoghue) May 27, 2020

In fact it actually looks like this news has just further convinced a few Liverpool fans that Werner will be moving to Anfield this summer:

Reading this makes me more confident we’ll sign him — Josh (@KloppStyle) May 27, 2020

He will become a Reds player. Payments can be staged, perhaps a middle ground on a final fee etc. The stance makes sense and perhaps RB may just accept it and get a deal themselves on their purchase. Deal to be done though for sure — PRITCH (@PRITCHNEWS) May 27, 2020

Just remember that this is the Mirror, and also, we pulled out of VVD and were never interested in Alisson and Fabinho; then look what happened ? have faith — James (@James_Cutting) May 27, 2020

Meaning Liverpool about to sign him. — Top 4 (@FCChelseaViews) May 27, 2020

If maddock says it won’t happen it’ll happen. I doubted we’d get him till now, Pretty sure everyone trusts Klopp but not FSG — PL WINNERS SZN??? (@Dara_Goulding) May 27, 2020

Yeah right! Good tactics to try to lower the price. Seen it before. He’ll be a red. — Jimmy (@bobbyjiminho) May 27, 2020

You do have to wonder if Liverpool actually need him as he’ll probably be a back up to Roberto Firmino if he does sign, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.