Menu

“Makes me more confident”: These Liverpool fans are still confident of signing Werner despite talks breaking down

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It’s almost impossible to tell how accurate reports are in football these days, so most claims do seem to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The news broke that Liverpool were refusing to pay the release clause for Timo Werner and would only make a move to sign him if RB Leipzig reduced their asking price, so that appeared to put an end to this story:

The problem is that this could simply be a ploy to try and give them more leverage in negotiations, and examples from the past do suggest that this isn’t the end of their interest:

In fact it actually looks like this news has just further convinced a few Liverpool fans that Werner will be moving to Anfield this summer:

You do have to wonder if Liverpool actually need him as he’ll probably be a back up to Roberto Firmino if he does sign, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

More Stories Timo Werner