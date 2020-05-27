Ajax youngster Sontje Hansen is on Manchester City and Juventus’ radar, according to a report in Goal.

The 18-year-old has starred for the Netherlands in the U17 World Cup by becoming the Golden Boot winner after top scoring at the tournament with six goals.

Hansen lead the Netherlands U17 team to the semi-finals of the U17 World Cup where they eventually lost to Mexico on penalties.

The young striker who celebrated his 18th birthday this year in mid-May is wanted by Juventus and Inter in Italy, RB Leipzig in Germany and Manchester City in England, according to the Goal report, and the aforementioned clubs have been monitoring his progress, with City thought to be leading the race for the youngster’s signature.

Hansen has only featured twice for the Ajax first-team against Telstar and ADO Den Haag, before all football in Holland was suspended due to the coronavirus, but the young striker has impressed enough to get more opportunities to play for the Ajax senior team when football resumes this year.

However, whether the 18-year-old leaves Ajax for another club in the near future remains to be seen.

City have spent big on bringing in some world class talent in recent times, but they will no doubt also be keen to bring through more young players in the years to come.