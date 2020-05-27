Manchester United’s home and away kits for next season have seemingly been leaked online.

The Red Devils look to have gone for a clean and simple look for 2020/21, with both strips looking really stylish and classy.

The faded look on the home shirt is a nice touch, and United fans will surely like the black away kit, one that is similar to shirts worn by their previous great sides.

Football is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one can hope the Premier League will at least return safely in time for next season.