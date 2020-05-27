In can be a shame for fans when a new signing is immediately loaned back to their previous club, but it can also be smart business.

If timed correctly, you can sign a youngster for a reduced price and allow them to spend a year developing in a familiar environment.

It’s also possible that your signing will truly break through the following year, while the selling club gets a fee and their player for another year.

With that in mind, it’s interesting that The Metro are reporting that Man United are hoping to beat Real Madrid to a signing by offering that kind of deal.

They claim that both sides are heavily interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, and believe that allowing him to stay in France for one more year could swing things in their favour.

The possible fee is interesting, as the report suggests that Rennes are hoping to hold out for around £60m, but United feel a fee of closer to £25m is more realistic.

It’s not clear what Real Madrid’s stance on this would be, as we’ve seen over the years that they like to place players in their B team or loan them out in their first few seasons.

That suggests that they might be willing to do the same, but there’s nothing to suggest where they stand on that for now.