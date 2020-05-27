It’s easy to feel sympathy for Odion Ighalo in his quest to try and extend his loan spell at Man United, but it’s important to look at this through the eyes of Shanghai Shenhua too.

Ighalo clearly has the talent to make a big difference for them in their league which is due to restart in a few weeks, so it’s understandable that they would want one of their key players back.

The Manchester Evening News have issued an update on his situation, and they claim that Ighalo has made a personal plea to the Chinese side to let him finish the season at Man United.

It sounds likes Shanghai only want to let him leave on a permanent deal, but that would be impossible as the transfer window won’t open until the season is finished.

They do mention that Ighalo’s representatives are feeling more positive about an agreement being reached that will allow him to stay in Manchester, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to keep him for longer.

They do point out that Solskjaer is more relaxed about the situation thanks to Marcus Rashford getting back to fitness, but they are still hopeful of keeping Ighalo for the season.