Premier League football is almost back on the agenda, and that means that the summer transfer window can’t be too far behind.

Manchester United will be expecting to do some business before the beginning of the 2020/21 season, and according to fichajes.net, cited by Football Espana, the Red Devils are preparing a bid for Valencia’s Ferran Torres as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

At just 20 years of age, Torres has been one of the highlights of Los Che’s season so far, but his contract runs out in 2021 according to Football Espana, and that has led to the possibility of a switch.

His release clause remains at €100m although there’s every possibility that this could be lowered if the player insists on plying his trade elsewhere.

With just that year left and the coronavirus pandemic surely hitting transfer values too, the Red Devils should be able to acquire the player for a more reasonable price if they decide to go ahead and make in roads on the deal.