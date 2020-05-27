Manchester United ready to try ambitious swap deal to clinch Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering Alexis Sanchez to Borussia Dortmund as part of their bid to clinch the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

This somewhat ambitious move has been mentioned in a report by Mundo Deportivo, who note that Dortmund may struggle to afford Sanchez’s considerable wage packet.

The Chile international also seems very out of place in terms of the kind of signing Dortmund tend to make, with the Bundesliga side doing well in recent times to snap up top young players before selling them on for a big profit.

Sanchez, however, will turn 32 later this year and has looked in decline for some time now, having majorly flopped at Man Utd and on loan at Inter Milan this season.

It makes sense that the Red Devils want to get rid of Sanchez, but we would not expect Dortmund to accept this swap proposal.

United fans will surely hope the club has another plan up their sleeve to ensure they can finally secure the signature of Sancho.

The young England international looks a world class player in the making and would be the ideal long-term replacement for Sanchez at Old Trafford.