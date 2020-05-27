There’s a lot of attention on Newcastle just because of their potential take over and some of the names who have been linked with a move, but it’s easy to forget they have a current squad to deal with.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the current players – you have to think a lot of them won’t be wanted if the takeover goes through and they have a lot of money to spend, but you can’t completely replace an entire squad in one summer either.

It’s starting to look like the first departure could be confirmed, as a report from The Chronicle looked at the future or Spanish full back Javier Manquillo.

They point out that his contract is due to expire this summer, and he’s yet to be offered fresh terms by Newcastle either.

It’s possible that both sides may want to wait and see what happens with the ownership of the club before making a final decision, but it also sounds like his agent is looking for clubs back in Spain.

The report goes on to say that the agent has spoken to a few La Liga teams about a possible move, so it does sound like he could be on his way.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but it’s hard to see him having a place in the team if they do have a lot of money to spend.