Premier League return a step closer after unanimous vote to resume contact training

The return of the Premier League has just taken a significant step closer as clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training.

This news has been confirmed this afternoon and will likely move us ever closer to the English top flight getting up and running again later this summer.

Initial talks have taken place over a return in late June, with regular testing and strict hygiene measures in place to ensure this can all be done safely.

One hopes that contact training won’t lead to a spike in new coronavirus cases, but things have improved in the UK after some truly horrific numbers in mid-April.

The Bundesliga has recently returned safely, showing it can be done, and football fans here will be hoping it’s now not too long before the Premier League does the same.

11 v 11 training games could soon be underway as things return to something closer resembling normal after a truly challenging period in all our lives.

Football being back, even in empty stadiums, would surely be a huge boost to the nation’s morale, giving people all the more reason to stay at home and stay entertained with the beautiful game.