The Premier League is to inform clubs in Thursday’s shareholder’s meeting that they want the 2020/21 season to begin in September, irrespective of when the current season finishes, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

According to the report, the Premier League are to agree on a fixed start date i.e. the weekend of 12-13 September, for the kick-off of the 2020/21 season, in this week’s shareholder meeting and are set to reveal detailed fixture arrangements for Project Restart as well.

If there is another suspension due to the coronavirus, or if players turn out positive during COVID-19 tests after Project Restart kicks off, it will increase the probability of the current season being curtailed, according to the report.

The Premier League are determined to start the new season in September come what may, which means that if the current 2019/20 season doesn’t finish by then, the PL will start the new season anyway.

The Premier League are aiming for the current season to be restarted on June 19 or 26 provided that there are no more positive COVID-19 test results for players or staff.

