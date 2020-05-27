It’s rare to see Real Madrid display any kind of patience with a player as the look to establish themselves into the team, but Casemiro has gone on to become a vital part of the team.

He’s generally tasked with shielding the defence and providing a platform for the rest of the team to play from, but he’s more than just an anchor man.

He can get around the pitch and he’s also handy on the ball, so he helps to link the whole team together and goes about it without much fuss.

He seems like the kind of player who won’t be seen as a hero, but it would be painfully obvious how much they miss him if he left.

Thankfully for Real Madrid that won’t be an issue, as Marca confirmed he has signed a new contract until 2023.

One of the most interesting aspects of this is that we don’t actually know when this was agreed, the report states that Real Madrid are looking to keep renewals a secret from now one, so it may have happened months ago.

The report does also state that PSG have shown an interest and would still like to sign him, but that now looks impossible after the contract extension was confirmed.

La Liga is set to return next month and the Brazilian should play a key part for Real as they push for the title, but he will also help to anchor the midfield for the next few seasons too.