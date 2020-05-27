It’s common to hear stories about a transfer being completed when it’s not actually finalised yet, so it’s best to wait until you see the player holding the scarf of his new team aloft before fully believing it.

Football.London suggested that Chelsea were looking to sign Alex Telles this summer to try and find a solution to their left back issues, and there’s conflicting reports about his future.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that the Brazilian left back has actually signed for PSG, after they agreed to pay around €25m to sign him, although they do suggest that it wouldn’t be made official until the new season.

There have since been contradictory reports from French outlet Le Parisien, as they suggest that talks are ongoing and a deal may be done, but it’s not been finalised yet.

They even suggest that no one at the club is aware of any transfers which are close to being completed, so that does suggest that Chelsea may have a chance to sneak in and secure him if they move fast.

It’s not clear if Chelsea do plan on making a move just now, or where Telles would rather go, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this until we see some official confirmation.