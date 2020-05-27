RB Leipzig star forward Timo Werner is said to be unfazed by transfer rumours and speculation surrounding his future.

This is according to Werner’s manager Julian Nagelsmann who suggests that the striker is unfazed by links to other clubs and is focused on finishing the Bundesliga season with Leipzig.

Werner has scored 24 goals for RB Leipzig this season and it would make sense if he soon moved to a bigger club, with Empire of the Kop claiming he’s been given permission to hold talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over Zoom.

However, according to Nagelsmann, Werner is focused on the current season with Leipzig, even if the coach admits the 24-year-old is likely to mull over his future at some point soon.

“He is in a good mood, feels good and trains well,” Nagelsmann told German outlet Sport Bild, as translated by Goal.

“I do not have the impression that he is carrying a large cross with him. But he is a young guy who is sure to sit at home with his wife and ponder whether he will stay or change.

“When the question (of a transfer) is in the room, you are always a little bit somewhere else. It was no different for me than when in Hoffenheim, it was about whether I go away. It is more obvious with strikers, because then there are phases in which they do not score.” he added.

The German striker recently scored a hat-trick for RB Leipzig against Mainz after the restart of the Bundesliga following the coronavirus suspension and his future has been under constant doubt since the turn of the year.

The 24-year-old could be a great fit for any of Liverpool, Chelsea or United with his natural ability to score goals from out wide and it’s no doubt that the Premier League links are justified given the player’s quality and goal threat.

However, if his manager’s statement is taken into account, Werner is intent on finishing the season with his current employers before any move away from Germany can be discussed.