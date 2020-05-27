Liverpool are reportedly hoping to wrap up the Timo Werner transfer for below his £48million release clause fee.

The Germany international has been linked once again with the Reds, but it seems they’re eager to sign him on the cheap, even though £48m already looks pretty generous for a player of his calibre.

This update comes from German outlet Bild, with translation and additional information from Empire of the Kop, who add that Liverpool have been holding talks with Werner over Zoom.

The report explains that, while Klopp loves the player, he is in no hurry to get this deal over the line unless the terms are right.

In fairness, Liverpool already have an elite front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and it’s not immediately obvious what the need is for the signing of Werner.

The 24-year-old is certainly a talent, but LFC are perhaps confident enough that they have enough up front as it is.

Still, fans won’t be too happy if this stalling leads to a rival club snapping Werner up some time in the near future.