During some of their recent down time from work, some of Tottenham Hotspur’s players have taken to playing an online quiz to pass the time, and in one particular instant on Sunday, goalkeeper Michel Vorm, trolled Arsenal supporters.

There’s no love lost between the two North London sides at the best of times, so those of a red and white persuasion are unlikely to see the funny side of what was obviously meant as a joke.

During the online quiz ‘Quiplash,’ the question ‘The dumbest use of science would be to clone a ________’ came up on screen per talkSPORT‘s report.

Ben Davies put a ‘Belgian’ as a potential answer in an attempt to troll Jan Vertonghen, who was part of the game, but it was Vorm’s answer that had everyone bent double with laughter.

‘Arsenal fan,’ was his witty riposte and you can watch the hilarious exchange as well as the rest of the quiz below: