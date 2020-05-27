Plenty of Liverpool fans may be watching Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin to see how Timo Werner is getting on, but it’s one of their current players who’s made the difference so far.

Marko Grujic has never really had a chance to show what he can do at Anfield and might even be a candidate to be sold this summer if they need to raise funds.

Despite that, he’s been impressive at Hertha during his loan spell and he’s popped up with another important goal here:

That’s a beautiful finish, Marko Gruji? ? The on-loan Liverpool man finds the net with a deft flick… pic.twitter.com/tWd5w5qYYz — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 27, 2020

Initially it just looks like he throws a foot at it to see what happens, but when you watch it back it’s clear that he’s in control of the volley and guides it superbly past the keeper.