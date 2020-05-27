According to the Sun via French outlet Le10Sport, West Ham are interested in signing out of favour Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko on a season-long loan deal next season.

Le10Sport report that David Moyes is hoping to take the Frenchman on loan in the next transfer window, amid speculation that they could face a battle to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Declan Rice.

Bakayoko was cast aside by the Blues after just his debut season, he was underwhelming after joining in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport. The ace is contracted until 2022.

The defensive midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan, he enjoyed a successful spell with AC Milan last year and has been back at former club Monaco for this campaign.

According to France Football, the Ligue 1 outfit don’t wish to re-sign the ace, however as per Tuttosport, the France international is keen on a return to AC Milan.

The 25-year-old has rejuvenated himself a little over the past two seasons and perhaps he’s ready to test himself in the Premier League once again.

West Ham could certainly offer the ace a key role, especially if Declan Rice was to leave.

Considering that Frank Lampard doesn’t see him as part of his first-team plans right now – otherwise he would’ve kept him for this season, another loan might be a decent option for Chelsea.

The Blues could perhaps net a loan fee for the midfielder from their London rivals as well as ensuring that the Hammers contribute to some of the star’s wages.

As I’ve mentioned on other occasions, whilst Bakayoko’s lone season with Chelsea was unflattering, the ace is just 25 and has plenty of time to possibly establish himself as a top defensive midfielder again.

The main question for Bakayoko should be whether it’s worth risking plummeting his stock further with another season in the Premier League, when he seems to have the chance to pick up where he left off with Milan.