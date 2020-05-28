AC Milan have reportedly lined up a second target to bolster their attack if they are unsuccessful in trying to prise Luka Jovic away from Real Madrid.

After a clinical stint with Eintracht Frankfurt, the 22-year-old’s debut campaign at the Bernabeu hasn’t gone to plan this year as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

Currently sidelined by an injury sustained during the coronavirus lockdown, it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play a part for Zinedine Zidane’s side when the La Liga campaign restarts, while there are also seemingly question marks over his future in the Spanish capital.

Calciomercato report that Milan are interested in the Serbian international, but they have now come up with a Plan B just in case they fail to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a deal, with Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik also said to be on their radar.

Milik, 26, arguably offers more assurances having plied his trade in Serie A since 2016, while he’s bagged 12 goals in 22 appearances so far this season as he has shown an ability to still be effective despite suffering some serious injuries during his time in Naples.

However, time will tell if he becomes more of a priority for Milan if they can’t secure Jovic’s signature, although one thing that is clear at this point is that they are certainly in need of adding more firepower to the squad.

The Rossoneri have managed just 28 goals in 26 league games so far this season, giving them the lowest goalscoring tally of the top 13 sides in the standings.

When you consider that the likes of Atalanta and Lazio have scored 70 and 60 goals respectively and currently occupy two of the top four spots, it shows where there is seemingly a major gap that needs to be bridged by Milan.

It remains to be seen if it’s either Jovic or Milik who can help them close the gap ahead of next season, but both appear to be on their transfer radar ahead of the summer.

