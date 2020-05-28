Agent of Chelsea star appears to leave door open to potential future exit

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has seemingly hinted that the door could be open to an exit despite reiterating that he’s ‘comfortable’ with the Blues.

The 28-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2018 and despite Maurizio Sarri’s exit last summer and after coming under plenty of scrutiny and criticism last season for his limited influence, the Italian international has proven his worth under Frank Lampard this year.

With seven goals and two assists in 37 appearances, he has played an important role for Chelsea and it could arguably be enough to end any talk over his future at the club.

As noted by the Guardian though, he has been linked to being part of a swap deal with Juventus involving Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction, although ESPN have reported that while Lampard will approve of several exits this summer to perhaps make space in the squad and raise funds for his own signings, Jorginho isn’t on that list of potential departures.

The Blues ace’s agent has arguably been equally as conflicted as those reports in his latest assessment of the situation, as on one hand he suggests that Jorginho is contracted to Chelsea, is happy in west London and no contact has been made from rival clubs. On the other, he leaves the door open with a specific comment.

“If I am asked if Sarri likes Jorginho, I say yes after their past,” Joao Santos told Taca La Marca, as quoted by Calciomercato. “I can’t say anything about the market, since I had no contact. Jorginho still has a three-year contract and is comfortable with Chelsea, but if an important market offer arrives, the deal could go through. In this sense, two top European clubs, not Italian, contacted me.”

That would suggest that Chelsea are open to potentially moving Jorginho on this summer, and although it could be argued that his experience and quality have been invaluable to Lampard so far this season, Billy Gilmour’s impressive emergence could make it much easier to bid farewell to the former Napoli star.

Further, it’s unclear who the two top European clubs he mentions are, but that would suggest that there might be options on the table already if Chelsea and Jorginho decide to consider parting ways.

