Arsenal and Tottenham paired with interest in classy forward valued at €29m

Arsenal and Tottenham both reportedly hold an interest in Roma loanee Patrik Schick amid doubts over RB Leipzig signing him on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer, and has bagged eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances so far this season.

As noted by Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of Il Tempo, it’s suggested that there are doubts over whether or not they will sign him outright this summer, although Arsenal and Spurs are both specifically mentioned as alternative options.

It’s added that Roma agreed an option to buy with Leipzig worth €29m and so will look to receive that same fee even if he were to move elsewhere if possible, with Leipzig said to only be willing to offer €24m.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the two parties reach a compromise or not, but in the event that they fail to do so, it would appear as though both Arsenal and Tottenham could be ready to pounce to bolster their own attacking options ahead of next season.

It would arguably make more sense for Tottenham given the lack of quality and depth behind Harry Kane up top, while Schick’s classy style of play, technical quality and creativity could even allow him to play off the Spurs talisman as he is capable of playing in a support role or on the right wing too.

In contrast, Mikel Arteta already has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and others at his disposal, and so it’s perhaps more difficult to see where Schick fits into that pecking order unless exits come first.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it seems if Schick doesn’t join Leipzig permanently, there could be interest from the Premier League duo.

That said, with Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool said to be keen on Timo Werner, as per the Daily Mail, if he were to leave RB Leipzig, then perhaps that would give them the required funds to keep Schick at the club.

—

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me.” – 33-year- old Joe Hart is almost certainly leaving Burnley on a free at the end of the season. Surely he’s headed for the glue factory via Turkey, China or the MLS? READ MORE…

—