Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Adil Aouchiche as the Gunners line up a potential transfer.

The 17-year-old is attracting interest from a number of teams at the moment as it looks like he won’t sign a new contract with PSG, according to a report from ESPN.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can win the race for Aouchiche’s signature, but it does look like he’s set to be on his way out of the Parc des Princes in the near future.

ESPN claim the youngster could move for around €4million, which could quite possibly make him an absolute bargain and another astute purchase by Arsenal in the long run.

After a difficult few years, the north Londoners look to have revamped their recruitment a little, leading to some smart signings of top youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi on the cheap.

Aouchiche could be another signing in that mould if AFC can pull it off, and it sounds like Arteta is keen for the club to get this move done, according to ESPN.

The Spanish tactician will no doubt be desperate to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he inherited from Unai Emery.