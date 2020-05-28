Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Rafinha’s future as the Barcelona loanee could be on the move this summer while there are doubts over a permanent switch to Celta Vigo.

The 27-year-old has impressed this season as he has made 23 appearances while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Further, his versatility has been important for the La Liga outfit, having been deployed on the left and right wing as well as in more central roles in midfield too.

This is now his third loan spell away from the Camp Nou since 2013, and while having made just 90 appearances for Barcelona since making his breakthrough for the first team in the 2011/12 campaign, it has to be questioned just how much longer he can stick around without being an important part of the plans of the reigning La Liga champions.

His current contract expires in 2021, and now the Daily Star note via reports in Spain that Arsenal are monitoring Rafinha as he is being linked with a permanent exit this summer.

It’s noted that Celta can sign him outright for £14.3m at the end of the season, but if they opt again exercising that option, the Gunners are being tipped to swoop and snap him up instead to allow Mikel Arteta to start stamping his mark on the squad and so they’re now keeping a close eye on how the situation develops.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for such a move to materialise, but with the report adding that Arsenal need midfield reinforcements while Barcelona need to raise funds and Rafinha could get a more prominent role at the Emirates, all the signs would indicate that it’s a move that could make sense for all parties concerned.

