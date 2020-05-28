Arsenal are reportedly the bookies’ favourites over Manchester United and other clubs to seal the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The French forward has shone in his time in Scotland, showing himself to be a terrific young talent who could continue to flourish with a move to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Record, Arsenal are the favourites with bookmakers to win the race for Edouard’s signature, with the piece quoting Callum Wilson, a spokesperson from Oddschecker as suggesting the link with the Gunners could make sense due to doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

The Gabon international is the north London side’s top scorer this season and a top talent who would no doubt be badly missed at the Emirates Stadium, and he is now approaching the final year of his contract with the club.

Edouard has shown he could be the ideal signing to fill that void up top, while Man Utd could also do with strengthening in that department after another difficult season.

The Red Devils failed to really replace Romelu Lukaku after selling him to Inter Milan last summer, but the Daily Record’s piece suggests they’ll go for Lyon front-man Moussa Dembele instead.

