Arsenal transfer news: Triple Barcelona swoop touted, £22m bargain eyed plus contract boost

Arsenal could reportedly be busy in the transfer market with a whole host of potential signings being touted in the papers on Thursday.

The Gunners have made big improvements under Mikel Arteta, and it remains to be seen if he’s given the opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad this summer to bring in players who fit his ideas moving forward.

According to the Express, there could be a double raid on Barcelona with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele being linked, but it’s added that a deal for the latter could involve losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The concern over Aubameyang’s future stems from the fact that he is edging closer to having just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and so it remains to be seen if he moves on this summer.

However, that duo aren’t the only Barcelona players on Arsenal’s radar it seems either, with the Gunners also said to be monitoring Rafinha’s future, as per the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the Metro report that Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could be available for around just £22.4m which given his experience and quality at both club and international level could arguably be seen as a bargain opportunity.

Such a swoop would allow Bukayo Saka to move further up the field into a more natural role, while Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney have struggled with injuries this season and so time will tell if one of them faces the axe to make room for Tagliafico.

Elsewhere, HITC report that Arsenal are confident that Saka will sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2021. The Gunners are said to believe that they will get a new agreement sorted, and that will be a huge boost given how the 18-year-old has emerged as a real talent and an important part of their team this season.

