Barcelona have no intention of allowing talented starlet to leave amid growing interest

Barcelona have reportedly made it clear that they have no intention of allowing talented youngster Ansu Fati to leave even on loan amid growing interest.

The 17-year-old has made a positive impression this season having made a breakthrough at senior level, scoring five goals and providing an assist in 24 appearances.

Based on the quality that he has displayed thus far which goes beyond those figures, it appears as though he has every chance of being able to play a key role for the reigning La Liga champions moving forward, but competition is stiff and he must continue to develop and improve in order to establish himself as a permanent starter.

While Lionel Messi’s place in the XI isn’t up for discussion, Fati is ultimately trying to displace the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, and so while he certainly appears to have a big future ahead of him, he may well have to bide his time and make the most of any opportunity he gets from coach Quique Setien.

Barcelona’s intentions are seemingly clear though, as Sport note that they have no interest in letting him leave as they have made it clear they consider him non-transferable, and it comes amid increasing interest from Borussia Dortmund and Premier League clubs who have made enquiries.

It’s added that a loan exit won’t even be considered, and so while he still faces a battle to gain more minutes and to stay high up the pecking order, that is arguably a major boost in itself to show that Barcelona intend to give him an important role moving forward if he continues to impress.

Time will tell if all parties concerned remain happy with that situation and if Fati can continue to improve to warrant a spot in the starting line-up in the years ahead, as if he struggles, then perhaps Barcelona could reconsider their position. For now though, it would appear as though they have every intention of seeing Fati become a real star at the Camp Nou and will look to continue his integration into the first-team moving forward.

