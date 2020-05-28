We hear a lot of transfer rumours where big clubs will offload a lot of fringe players to raise some funds this summer, but that is making a presumption that other clubs will want them.

It’s almost unthinkable that Loris Karius will find his way back into the Liverpool team – the fall out from that Champions League final was just too much and he lost the trust of the fans.

The problem could be trying to find a home for him after his return from Besiktas. A return to Germany does seem like a logical option, but this report from Get Football News Germany is a blow.

They quote German outlet Kicker in saying that Hertha Berlin had been linked with a move to sign the Liverpool outcast, but that is not the case and they don’t have any interest in signing him.

Interestingly the report does suggest that he will leave Anfield this Summer, despite having a contract through to 2022.

There’s no sign of interest from anywhere else just now, so that suggests Liverpool might even need to pay off part of his contract to get him to leave.

If that is the case then it will only eat into their budget and make it even harder in the transfer market this summer.